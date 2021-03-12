HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 71.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,412 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COMM. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at $36,324,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,352,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in CommScope by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,335,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,895,000 after buying an additional 814,475 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at $7,584,000. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in CommScope by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,224,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,604,000 after buying an additional 504,149 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CommScope from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on CommScope from $11.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.27.

Shares of COMM stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $15.31. 10,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $16.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CommScope news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $5,269,320.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

