HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Innospec at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Innospec by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Innospec by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Innospec by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Innospec by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Innospec by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IOSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, CL King upped their price objective on Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of IOSP traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.09. 273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,862. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 68.40 and a beta of 1.34. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.71 and a 52-week high of $105.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.74.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.49. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

