Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.78

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.78 and last traded at $41.76, with a volume of 4455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.58.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HGV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.82 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 307,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 114,395 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 28,439 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after buying an additional 33,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

