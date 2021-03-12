Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.78

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.78 and last traded at $41.76, with a volume of 4455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.58.
A number of analysts have issued reports on HGV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.
The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.82 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 4.80.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 307,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 114,395 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 28,439 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after buying an additional 33,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.
About Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.
