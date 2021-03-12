Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.40.

HGV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,359,000 after purchasing an additional 211,238 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,597,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,866 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,815 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,668,763.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,835,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,640 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,096,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,384,000 after purchasing an additional 166,654 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HGV stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.27. 1,770,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,746. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $42.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.82 and a beta of 2.26.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

