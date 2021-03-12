HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

BME opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.68. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $50.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

