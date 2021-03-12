HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $1.52 Million Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 43.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

AX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

In other news, Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $86,747.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,201.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AX opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $49.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.82.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.