HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 6,502 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,502 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 98,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 115,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 18,735 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 389,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in American International Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 718,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after acquiring an additional 30,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other American International Group news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $46.62 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

