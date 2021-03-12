HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Donaldson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,880,000 after buying an additional 273,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Donaldson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,741,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,632 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Donaldson by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,399,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,211,000 after purchasing an additional 750,072 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Donaldson by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,131,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,534,000 after purchasing an additional 259,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Donaldson by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 891,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,384,000 after purchasing an additional 347,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Donaldson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.30. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $62.70.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. Analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.