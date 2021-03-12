HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,651 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EME. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EME opened at $107.33 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on EME. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sidoti downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.
EMCOR Group Company Profile
EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
