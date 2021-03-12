HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,651 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EME. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME opened at $107.33 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.43. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EME. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sidoti downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

