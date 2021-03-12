HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 8,703 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,749,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 24,934 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 52,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPW stock opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.08%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

