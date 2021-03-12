HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $1.61 Million in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,651 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,759,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $618,237,000 after acquiring an additional 207,996 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 110.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 158,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after buying an additional 83,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in EMCOR Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE EME opened at $107.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.66. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Several analysts recently commented on EME shares. Sidoti lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EMCOR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.
About EMCOR Group
EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
