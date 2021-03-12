HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $1.61 Million in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,651 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,759,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $618,237,000 after acquiring an additional 207,996 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 110.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 158,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after buying an additional 83,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in EMCOR Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $107.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.66. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on EME shares. Sidoti lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EMCOR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.