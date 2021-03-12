HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $590,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEU opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.94. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $39.59.

