HighTower Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 175,000 Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $3,220,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $504,000.

Shares of NYSE ASAQ opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.26. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was founded in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

