HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 1,043 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,794,000 after buying an additional 63,274 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 289,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,703,000 after buying an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 39,889 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 119,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,287,000 after buying an additional 35,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 107,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,054,000 after buying an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $91.55 on Wednesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $125.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.47.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

