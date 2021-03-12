HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 132.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 141.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.33. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $41.64.

