HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 23,082 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 100.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,082 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $1,023,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $498,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,933.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $112,045.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,233.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,672 shares of company stock worth $1,297,775 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.53. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

