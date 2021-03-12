HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TAK. GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,871,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,259,000 after purchasing an additional 238,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,412,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,911,000 after purchasing an additional 833,987 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,018,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,007,000 after purchasing an additional 44,163 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,243,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,189,000 after purchasing an additional 213,340 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 911,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,270,000 after purchasing an additional 327,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $20.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.77.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

