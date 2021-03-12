HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in BCE by 22.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,322,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,733,000 after buying an additional 1,860,653 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in BCE by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,623,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,019,000 after buying an additional 1,350,183 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 0.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,449,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,478,000 after buying an additional 30,402 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in BCE by 13.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,041,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,426,000 after buying an additional 721,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,293,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,581,000 after buying an additional 521,753 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCE. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.85.

Shares of BCE opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $46.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6816 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

