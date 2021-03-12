Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) SVP Sells $316,341.48 in Stock

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) SVP William G. Quinn sold 4,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $316,341.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,691 shares in the company, valued at $107,936.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.28. 3,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.63. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $70.76.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.42 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

