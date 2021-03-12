Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) SVP Sells $316,341.48 in Stock

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) SVP William G. Quinn sold 4,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $316,341.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,691 shares in the company, valued at $107,936.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ HIBB traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.28. 3,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.63. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $70.76.
Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.42 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.
Hibbett Sports Company Profile
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.
