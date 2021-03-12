Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) COO Sells $43,097.80 in Stock

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) COO John A. Gatling sold 1,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $43,097.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of HESM stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.64. 6,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,517. Hess Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $390.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 2.33.
Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HESM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Hess Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Hess Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hess Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.
Hess Midstream Company Profile
Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.
