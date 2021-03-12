Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) COO Sells $43,097.80 in Stock

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) COO John A. Gatling sold 1,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $43,097.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HESM stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.64. 6,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,517. Hess Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $390.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 2.33.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.4471 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HESM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Hess Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Hess Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hess Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

