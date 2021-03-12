Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Trading 6% Higher

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) traded up 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.91 and last traded at $11.65. 955,523 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 466,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $452.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 86,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $713,779.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,053 shares in the company, valued at $881,046.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 3,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $27,807.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,481.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HT. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,192,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,636,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,575,000 after purchasing an additional 202,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 119.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 141,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

