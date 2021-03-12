Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Sold by Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC

Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC cut its holdings in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,716 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Herman Miller worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 2,148.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,235,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,363,000 after buying an additional 3,091,693 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 16.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 126,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Herman Miller news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $37,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,953 shares in the company, valued at $202,402. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

MLHR traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.46. The stock had a trading volume of 20,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $42.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.06.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.33 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 27th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

