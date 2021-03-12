Heritage Trust Co Sells 149 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of WEC opened at $86.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.25 and a 200 day moving average of $93.07. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.09.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.