Heritage Trust Co Invests $317,000 in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

ALK stock opened at $66.89 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $69.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.20 and a 200-day moving average of $47.80.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

ALK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

In other Alaska Air Group news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,328.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $201,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,483.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,663 shares of company stock worth $1,455,151 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.