Heritage Trust Co Has $270,000 Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEC opened at $86.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.25 and a 200 day moving average of $93.07. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.09.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

