Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 16.67%.

NASDAQ HGBL opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $103.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. Heritage Global has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

Get Heritage Global alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Heritage Global from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Heritage Global Inc is an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.