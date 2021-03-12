Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) CEO Ross Dove Purchases 6,500 Shares

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) CEO Ross Dove bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $19,695.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,844,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,577.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HGBL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 408,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44. Heritage Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 16.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Global by 968.6% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,158,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after buying an additional 1,956,630 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Global in the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Heritage Global in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Heritage Global from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global Inc is an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

