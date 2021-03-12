Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HENKEL KGAA ADR’s principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HENKY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.49.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

