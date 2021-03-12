Helpico (HELP) Market Cap Reaches $2,518.04

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 135.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Helpico has a total market cap of $2,518.04 and approximately $8.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helpico coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Helpico has traded 260.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.77 or 0.00458038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00061563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00048996 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00069937 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $304.40 or 0.00536734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00077227 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Helpico

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io

Helpico Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helpico should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

