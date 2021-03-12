Hellenic Coin Price Up 32.1% Over Last Week (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded up 32.1% against the dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.01 or 0.00003491 BTC on major exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $140.81 million and $532,525.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.71 or 0.00368714 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000151 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

