HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.70

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 47912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HDELY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeidelbergCement has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

