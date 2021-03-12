HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €67.01 ($78.84).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HEI. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.20 ($95.53) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) alerts:

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) stock traded down €1.34 ($1.58) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €72.28 ($85.04). 981,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €64.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of €59.06. HeidelbergCement AG has a fifty-two week low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a fifty-two week high of €70.88 ($83.39).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.