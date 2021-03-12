Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 7,984 Shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,984 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Lawson Products worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 51,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 321.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

LAWS opened at $54.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.27 million, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $56.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.11.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.44). Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 7.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LAWS. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.