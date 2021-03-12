Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 58,479 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 58,479 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SU. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,191,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $741,207,000 after buying an additional 26,281,951 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,303,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,633,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,388 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 11,358,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $190,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,700 shares during the period. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,733,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,082,000 after purchasing an additional 990,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU stock opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.1642 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SU shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.