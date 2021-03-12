Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 215,915 Shares of A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,384,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,915 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of A.H. Belo worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in A.H. Belo by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,104,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 88,400 shares during the period. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AHC opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.51. A.H. Belo Co. has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $3.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of A.H. Belo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

