Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,875 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,261,000 after acquiring an additional 20,866 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 62,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, December 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.24.

Linde stock opened at $262.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $274.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.91. The firm has a market cap of $137.16 billion, a PE ratio of 62.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.77%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

