Heartland Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,571 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 241.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Also, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Shares of AMH opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.64.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

