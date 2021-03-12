Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 79.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,942 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.28% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $11,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on HR shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

NYSE HR opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.80. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.63%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

