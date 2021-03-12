Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.03 Million

Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will report sales of $128.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $125.67 million and the highest is $131.40 million. Healthcare Realty Trust reported sales of $124.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year sales of $521.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $505.66 million to $538.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $544.45 million, with estimates ranging from $518.09 million to $578.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.75. 649,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $36.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

