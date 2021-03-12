Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Headwater Exploration presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.90.

HWX stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.70. 679,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,257. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.18. The company has a current ratio of 103.21, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$917.00 million and a PE ratio of -58.25. Headwater Exploration has a 1-year low of C$0.85 and a 1-year high of C$4.80.

In other news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 14,000 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.90, for a total value of C$40,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 323,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$938,492.20.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

