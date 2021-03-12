Head to Head Survey: OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) vs. HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF)

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) and HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HMN Financial has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for OceanFirst Financial and HMN Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanFirst Financial 0 1 4 1 3.00 HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus price target of $21.60, indicating a potential downside of 10.63%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than HMN Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and HMN Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanFirst Financial $350.96 million 4.13 $88.57 million $2.07 11.68 HMN Financial $40.35 million 2.37 $7.79 million N/A N/A

OceanFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than HMN Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.3% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of HMN Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of OceanFirst Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of HMN Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and HMN Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanFirst Financial 13.14% 5.38% 0.71% HMN Financial 18.90% 8.70% 1.01%

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats HMN Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers. It also offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, land loans, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans that are secured by one-to-four family residences; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, student loans, overdraft line of credit, loans on savings accounts, and other consumer loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. Further, it offers bankcard, wealth management, and trust and asset management services; and sells alternative investment products and life insurance products. As of December 31, 2019 the company operated through its branch office in Toms River; administrative/branch office located in Red Bank; 54 additional branch offices and five deposit production facilities located throughout central and southern New Jersey; and commercial loan production offices in New York City, the Philadelphia area, as well as Atlantic, Cape May, and Mercer Counties in New Jersey. OceanFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1902 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts. Its loan products include single family residential loans; commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans; construction loans; consumer loans, such as home equity, automobile, recreational vehicle, mobile home, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes; and commercial business loans. The company offers financial planning products and services; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. As of April 20, 2020, it operated twelve full service offices in Minnesota located in Albert Lea, Austin, Eagan, Kasson, La Crescent, Owatonna, Rocheste, Spring Valley, and Winona, Minnesota; one full service office in Marshalltown, Iowa; one full service office in Pewaukee, Wisconsin; and a loan origination office in Sartell, Minnesota. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota.

