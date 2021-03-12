Head-To-Head Contrast: Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) vs. EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX)

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) and EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMX Royalty has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and EMX Royalty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudbay Minerals $1.24 billion 1.47 -$343.81 million ($0.19) -36.53 EMX Royalty $3.83 million 70.97 -$10.41 million N/A N/A

EMX Royalty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hudbay Minerals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hudbay Minerals and EMX Royalty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudbay Minerals 1 3 7 0 2.55 EMX Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $9.60, indicating a potential upside of 38.39%. Given Hudbay Minerals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hudbay Minerals is more favorable than EMX Royalty.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.4% of Hudbay Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of EMX Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and EMX Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudbay Minerals -14.02% -7.32% -2.87% EMX Royalty -68.51% -3.89% -3.70%

Summary

Hudbay Minerals beats EMX Royalty on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc., a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States. HudBay Minerals Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as in Norway. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.