HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by Westwood Global Investments LLC

Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772,796 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,949 shares during the period. HDFC Bank makes up 4.3% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $55,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,693,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,723,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,797,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,821 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth $54,086,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 123.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,993,000 after buying an additional 929,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $53,802,000. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.71. 22,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,340. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.60. The firm has a market cap of $153.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

