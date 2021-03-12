HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Position Raised by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,671 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,922,000 after purchasing an additional 36,225 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after buying an additional 24,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 68,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.47.

Shares of HCA opened at $184.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.98. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $194.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,942,976.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,728 shares of company stock worth $18,128,467. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

