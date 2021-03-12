HC Wainwright Boosts Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target to $86.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $70.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities cut Pacira BioSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $71.40 on Monday. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.28.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $1,513,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

