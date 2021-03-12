Haven Protocol (XHV) Hits Market Capitalization of $159.72 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $159.72 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 37% higher against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $11.42 or 0.00020294 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,253.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,753.42 or 0.03117024 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $205.67 or 0.00365611 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.04 or 0.00931576 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $219.85 or 0.00390821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.83 or 0.00323235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.53 or 0.00262263 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020913 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,990,715 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.