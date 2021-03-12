Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Issues Earnings Results

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 40,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,968. The company has a market capitalization of $246.33 million, a PE ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

HBIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Harvard Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

