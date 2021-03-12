Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) Position Boosted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 3.19% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 36.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period.

Get Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HMOP opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $37.90 and a one year high of $42.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average of $41.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.