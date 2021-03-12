Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 3.94%.

Shares of HROW opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $211.89 million, a P/E ratio of -102.88 and a beta of 1.08. Harrow Health has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.74.

In other Harrow Health news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 53,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $280,125.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HROW. TheStreet raised Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Harrow Health from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the United States. The company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. It also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

