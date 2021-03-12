Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers which harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct(TM) platform, they are developing a pipeline of novel T cell engagers, focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of HARP stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,597. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $494.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. Analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 17,694 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $425,363.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $183,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,105,550 shares of company stock valued at $22,244,936. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,364,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,659,000 after acquiring an additional 230,240 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $8,773,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 137,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

